No. 17 Kentucky at Oklahoma Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It is a busy Wednesday in the SEC. The Kentucky Wildcats (18-9, 7-7) are in Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners (17-10, 4-10).

Kentucky has lost two of their last three and six of their last ten games including a 96-83 loss at No. 4 Alabama on Saturday.

The Sooners snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday with a 93-87 win at home against No. 21 Mississippi State.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Kentucky at Oklahoma

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Lloyd Noble Center

City: Norman, OK

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Game odds for Wildcats at Sooners

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Kentucky Wildcats (-155), Oklahoma Sooners (+125)

Spread: Wildcats -2.5

Total: 161.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Kentucky at Oklahoma

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wildcats & Sooners game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Kentucky on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oklahoma Sooners +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 161.5.

Kentucky at Oklahoma: Top betting trends and recent stats

Betting Kentucky to a level stake in its last 5 road games would have shown a 108% return on investment

The Under is 4-1 in Kentucky’s last 5 games

Kentucky has covered the spread in 8 of its last 10 away games against teams with worse records

