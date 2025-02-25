No. 2 Duke at Miami (FL) Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils (24-3, 15-1) are in South Beach tonight for a date with the Miami Hurricanes (6-21, 2-14).

The Blue Devils have won four straight. Sunday, they stomped Illinois at Madison Square Garden, 110-67.

The season has been a huge disappointment for the Canes. They have lost three straight and four of their last five. Saturday, they lost at home to Virginia Tech, 81-68.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Duke at Miami (FL)

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Watsco Center

City: Coral Gables, FL

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Blue Devils at Hurricanes

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Duke Blue Devils (-5000), Miami Hurricanes (+1450)

Spread: Blue Devils -22.5

Total: 151.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Duke at Miami (FL)

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Blue Devils & Hurricanes game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Hurricanes at +22.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 151.5.

Blue Devils vs Hurricanes: Top betting trends and recent stats

Duke has won 15 of its last 20 road games

5 of Duke’s last 7 games against Miami have stayed under the Total

Duke has covered in 7 of its 9 road games this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!