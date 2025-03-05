No. 20 Marquette at UConn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Wednesday, March 5, and the Golden Eagles of Marquette (22-7, 13-5) and the UConn Huskies (20-9, 12- 6) highlight a busy night in the Big East when they meet tonight at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

Marquette has won two straight following their 76-61 smack of the Georgetown Hoyas in Washington, DC this past weekend. With a win, the Golden Eagles can climb into a tie for second in the conference with Creighton.

The Huskies won their second straight game the past weekend knocking off Providence, 75-63. A win tonight pulls UConn even with Marquette in the conference standings with each school having just a single game left in the regular season.

UConn is 12-2 at home this season. Marquette is 7-5 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Marquette at UConn

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

City: Storrs, CT

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Golden Eagles at Huskies

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Golden Eagles (+145), Huskies (-175)

Spread: Huskies -3.5

Total: 144.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Marquette at UConn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects defense in this one: Game Total UNDER 144.5

“Shaka Smart vs Dan Hurley makes for one intense game. What I’ve noticed is that Marquette plays much slower on the road during conference play than at home. Marquette ranks 3rd-slowest in tempo when on the road compared to the 3rd-quickest at home. UConn ranks 2nd and 3rd slowest in the conference away-and-home splits, so they just play slow in general. This is a revenge spot for Marquette and their road Big East games have gone Under in 7 out of 9, something that is likely worth riding once again.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Golden Eagles & Huskies game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UConn Huskies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Marquette Golden Eagles +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 144.5.

Marquette at UConn: Top betting trends and recent stats

UConn has won 9 of its last 11 games against Marquette but are just 2-8 ATS in those games

The Under is 8-2 in Marquette’s last 10 road games

This season Marquette has failed to cover the spread in 11 games against teams with worse records

