No. 24 Michigan at Indiana Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

With news that Hoosiers’ Head Coach Mike Woodson is stepping down at the end of the season, Indiana (14-9, 5-7) hosts No. 24 Michigan (17-5, 9-2) this afternoon in Bloomington.

Indiana has lost four straight having lost most recently Tuesday at No. 21 Wisconsin, 76-64. The Wolverines have won three in a row winning 80-76 Wednesday at home against Oregon.

Indiana is 11-2 at home this season. Michigan has a record of 4-2 on the road this campaign.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Wolverines at Hoosiers

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Assembly Hall

City: Bloomington, IN

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Wolverines at Hoosiers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Wolverines (-160), Hoosiers (+135)

Spread: Wolverines -3.5

Total: 153.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Michigan at Indiana

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Wolverines vs Hoosiers Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wolverines & Hoosiers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 152.5.

Wolverines vs Hoosiers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Indiana is 8-2 in its last 10 home games

The Over is 4-1 in Indiana’s last 5 home games

Michigan is 0-5 against the spread in its last 5

