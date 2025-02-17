No. 4 Duke at Virginia Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Cooper Flagg and the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (22-3, 14-1 ACC) are on the road tonight in Charlottesville to take on the Virginia Cavaliers (13-12, 6-8).

The phenomenal freshman Flagg leads the Blue Devils in scoring (19.8 per game), rebounding (7.5), assists (4.0), steals (1.6) and blocks (1.2). No one is surprised he is a favorite to take home the Wooden Award symbolic of the nation’s top collegiate player.

Tonight begins a stretch of three straight on the road for the Blue Devils who have won two straight since their loss at Clemson.

The Cavaliers have won three straight and five of their last seven games to climb out of the conference basement. With six games left in the season, the Cavs sit in a tie for ninth in the ACC. Note: The bottom three teams in the conference do not make the ACC Tournament.

Duke is 9-1 in its last ten games while UVA is 5-5. The Blue Devils are 7-1 on the road this season while Virginia is 9-5 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Blue Devils at Cavaliers

Date: Monday, February 17, 2025

Monday, February 17, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena City: Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Blue Devils at Cavaliers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Duke Blue Devils (-1200), Virginia Cavaliers (+750)

Duke Blue Devils (-1200), Virginia Cavaliers (+750) Spread: Blue Devils -14.5

Blue Devils -14.5 Total: 131.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Duke at Virginia

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Duke to get off to a fast start tonight: Duke 1H Team Total Over 34.5 (-122)

“Virginia’s defense is not what it used to be, ranking 14th out of 18 in the ACC for defensive effiiency, which has shifted the Cavaliers quietly into an Over team. Virginia has won three straight games, but should have no answers for Duke. The Cavaliers allowed Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech to score 33 and 36 first-half points in the last two games, while the Blue Devils scored 38 and 49 on Cal and Stanford. Duke is 6-1 to the Over on this number in conference road games and 6-0 in the last six.”

Duke at Virginia Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Blue Devils & Cavaliers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Virginia Cavaliers at +14.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Virginia Cavaliers at +14.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 131.5.

Blue Devils at Cavaliers: Top betting trends and recent stats

The Cavaliers are shooting 40% from three the past three games

Duke outscored Stanford this past weekend 42-16 in the paint and 22-3 on fast break points

The Blue Devils scored 106 points Saturday against the visiting Stanford Cardinal. It was Duke’s highest-scoring ACC effort since a 110-57 dismissal of Georgia Tech in 2017

Virginia has won two of the last three meetings between these teams in Charlottesville

