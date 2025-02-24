No. 5 Houston at No. 9 Texas Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Lubbock, Texas is the site of a monster clash atop the Big 12 featuring the No. 9 Red Raiders of Texas Tech (21-6, 12-4) and the No. 5 Houston Cougars (23-4, 15-1).

Houston has won six in a row. Their last loss was at home February 1, 82-81 in overtime to these same Texas Tech Red Raiders (ranked 22nd at the time). That is the only Big 12 blemish on the Cougars’ schedule this season. They lead the Big 12 by three games over Texas Tech and Arizona.

Texas Tech is 4-2 since that win on February 1. The Red Raiders have held their last three opponents to an average of 58.3 points.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Houston at Texas Tech

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: United Supermarkets Arena

City: Lubbock, TX

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Cougars at Red Raiders

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Houston Cougars (-125), Texas Tech Red Raiders (+105)

Spread: Cougars -1.5

Total: 131.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Houston at Texas Tech

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Cougars on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Cougars -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 131.5.

Cougars at Red Raiders: Top betting trends and recent stats

Houston has won 12 straight on the road

Texas Tech has cashed the UNDER in their last three games

Houston has chased the OVER in five of its last seven games

The Over is 15-11-1 in Texas Tech’s games this season

Texas Tech has covered in 10 of its 16 home games this season

