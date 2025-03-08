Northwestern at No. 13 Maryland Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues Saturday afternoon as the Northwestern Wildcats (16-14, 7-12) travel to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins (23-7, 13-6).

Seems like the Terps are a sleepy favorite with bettors as the NCAA Tournament approaches. Their metrics for offense and defense rank in the Top 20 nationally. Maryland has won two in a row and six of their last seven. Their lone loss was the desperation heave by Michigan State at the end of February.

UCLA snapped Northwestern’s three-game winning streak downing the Wildcats 73-69. Northwestern’s recent run of good play has given them a cushion between themselves and the cellar in the Big Ten.

The Wildcats have just two road wins on the season and the Terps have just two home losses on the campaign.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Northwestern at Maryland

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: Xfinity Center

City: College Park, MD

Network/Streaming: Peacock



Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Wildcats at Terrapins

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Northwestern Wildcats (+375), Maryland Terrapins (-500)

Spread: Terrapins -10.5

Total: 140.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Northwestern at Maryland

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wildcats & Terrapins game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Maryland Terrapins -10.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 140.5.

Northwestern Wildcats at Maryland Terrapins: Top betting trends and recent stats

Maryland is 4-1 in its last 5 home games

The Terps’ last 3 games have stayed under the Total

Maryland is 10-7-1 ATS at home this season

These schools have split their last ten games both on the moneyline and against the spread

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.