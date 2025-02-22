Penn State at Minnesota Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-12, 6-9) look to continue their recent run of good play and positive results when they take the court this afternoon against the Penn State Nittany Lions (14-13, 4-12).

The Golden Gophers traveled west and swept USC and UCLA earlier this week to climb out of the cellar in the Big Ten. Penn State snapped a seven-game losing streak Wednesday with an 89-72 win at home against Nebraska.

These teams met in Happy Valley on February 4 with Minnesota prevailing 69-61. The Golden Gophers outscored the Nittany Lions 48-36 in the second half to win going away.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Penn State at Minnesota

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 2:00PM EST

Site: Williams Arena

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Nittany Lions at Golden Gophers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Penn State Nittany Lions (+135), Minnesota Golden Gophers (-160)

Spread: Golden Gophers -3.5

Total: 141.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Penn State at Minnesota

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Minnesota on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Minnesota -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 141.5.

Nittany Lions vs Golden Gophers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Penn State has lost 13 of its last 20 games against teams with a winning record

10 of Minnesota’s last 11 home games have gone over the Total

Minnesota is 5-5 to the over in their last ten games overall

Penn State is 1-5 ATS in its last six games

Penn State has cashed the UNDER in seven of its last nine games

