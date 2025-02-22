 Skip navigation
All Scores
Penn State at Minnesota Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published February 22, 2025 08:45 AM

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-12, 6-9) look to continue their recent run of good play and positive results when they take the court this afternoon against the Penn State Nittany Lions (14-13, 4-12).

The Golden Gophers traveled west and swept USC and UCLA earlier this week to climb out of the cellar in the Big Ten. Penn State snapped a seven-game losing streak Wednesday with an 89-72 win at home against Nebraska.

These teams met in Happy Valley on February 4 with Minnesota prevailing 69-61. The Golden Gophers outscored the Nittany Lions 48-36 in the second half to win going away.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Penn State at Minnesota

  • Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
  • Time: 2:00PM EST
  • Site: Williams Arena
  • City: Minneapolis, MN
  • Network/Streaming: BTN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news.

Game odds for Nittany Lions at Golden Gophers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

  • Odds: Penn State Nittany Lions (+135), Minnesota Golden Gophers (-160)
  • Spread: Golden Gophers -3.5
  • Total: 141.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting.

Expert picks & predictions for Penn State at Minnesota

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nittany Lions & Golden Gophers game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Minnesota on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Minnesota -3.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 141.5.

Nittany Lions vs Golden Gophers: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Penn State has lost 13 of its last 20 games against teams with a winning record
  • 10 of Minnesota’s last 11 home games have gone over the Total
  • Minnesota is 5-5 to the over in their last ten games overall
  • Penn State is 1-5 ATS in its last six games
  • Penn State has cashed the UNDER in seven of its last nine games

If you're looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

