Providence at Xavier Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Xavier Musketeers (20-10, 12-7) continue their push for an invite to the NCAA Tournament Saturday afternoon at home against the Providence Friars (12-18, 6-13).

The Musketeers have won six straight. This win streak began February 12 with a 91-82 win at Providence. Their last loss was one month ago on February 9 at Villanova. This past Wednesday night Xavier defeated Butler, 91-78, in Indianapolis.

Providence has labored for most of this season battling injuries to key players. Losers of four straight, the Friars have won just once since that loss to Xavier in mid-February.

Game details & how to watch Providence at Xavier

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 4:00PM EST

Site: Cintas Center

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Friars at Musketeers

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Providence Friars (+500), Xavier Musketeers (-700)

Spread: Musketeers -11.5

Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Providence at Xavier

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Friars & Musketeers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Xavier -11.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 150.5.

Providence at Xavier: Top betting trends and recent stats

Xavier has won 6 straight at home, while Providence has lost 8 of its last 10 road games

The Over is 16-12-2 in Providence’s games this season

Providence has covered the Spread in 6 of its last 7 road games against Xavier

