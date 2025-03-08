 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Louisiana State at Kentucky
No. 19 Kentucky at No. 15 Missouri Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Northwestern at No. 13 Maryland Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Minnesota
Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

oly_sww400im_summermcintoshv3_250307.jpg
McIntosh crushes U.S Open record in Westmont
nbc_wcbb_daytondavidson_250307.jpg
Highlights: Davidson dominates Dayton
nbc_wcbb_davidson_morganfulksintv_250307.jpg
Davidson’s ‘toughness’ fueled victory over Dayton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Providence at Xavier Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published March 7, 2025 10:33 PM

The Xavier Musketeers (20-10, 12-7) continue their push for an invite to the NCAA Tournament Saturday afternoon at home against the Providence Friars (12-18, 6-13).

The Musketeers have won six straight. This win streak began February 12 with a 91-82 win at Providence. Their last loss was one month ago on February 9 at Villanova. This past Wednesday night Xavier defeated Butler, 91-78, in Indianapolis.

Providence has labored for most of this season battling injuries to key players. Losers of four straight, the Friars have won just once since that loss to Xavier in mid-February.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Providence at Xavier

  • Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Time: 4:00PM EST
  • Site: Cintas Center
  • City: Cincinnati, OH
  • Network/Streaming: FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Friars at Musketeers

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Providence Friars (+500), Xavier Musketeers (-700)
  • Spread: Musketeers -11.5
  • Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Providence at Xavier

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Friars & Musketeers game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Xavier -11.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 150.5.

Providence at Xavier: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Xavier has won 6 straight at home, while Providence has lost 8 of its last 10 road games
  • The Over is 16-12-2 in Providence’s games this season
  • Providence has covered the Spread in 6 of its last 7 road games against Xavier

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

