SEC Tournament - South Carolina vs. Arkansas Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The SEC Tournament tips off Wednesday in Nashville with the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-19) taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12).

Some brackets have John Calipari’s club on the fringe of an NCAA Tournament invite. If so, the Razorbacks need at least a couple wins in the SEC Tournament. They take the court having won their last two games.

It has been a rough season for the Gamecocks. They have won just two conference games all season. One of those wins, however, was March 1 against these Razorbacks, 72-53. The Gamecocks held Arkansas to 14 points in the first half and Collin Murray-Boyles was fantastic that day scoring a career-high 35 points to lead USC to victory.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Bridgestone Arena

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Game odds for Gamecocks at Razorbacks

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: South Carolina Gamecocks (+135), Arkansas Razorbacks (-160)

Spread: Razorbacks -3.5

Total: 139.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for South Carolina vs. Arkansas

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Gamecocks & Razorbacks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Arkansas -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 139.5.

South Carolina vs. Arkansas: Top betting trends and recent stats

South Carolina is 14-16-1 ATS on the season

South Carolina is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Arkansas

Arkansas is 13-17-1 ATS this season

4 of Arkansas’ last 5 games have gone OVER the Total

