Texas A&M vs. Michigan Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Michigan Wolverines (26-9) will face the Texas A&M Aggies (23-10) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Denver, CO.

The Wolverines advanced to Round 2 with a 68-65 victory over UC San Diego. Michigan’s twin towers, Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf, were dominant combining for 23 points and 18 rebounds. The Aggies held off the Yale Bulldogs, 80-71. Pharrel Payne paced the offense with a career-high 25 points off the bench.

This is expected to be a rock fight with each side looking to control the glass and limit second chances for the other.

The winner of this game earns an invite to the Sweet 16 and the right to play the winner of Creighton vs. Auburn.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Texas A&M vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time: 5:15PM EST

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Texas A&M vs. Michigan

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Texas A&M Aggies (-145), Michigan Wolverines (+118)

Spread: Aggies -2.5

Total: 141.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Texas A&M vs. Michigan

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Aggies & Wolverines game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Michigan on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Michigan +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 141.5.

Texas A&M vs. Michigan: Top betting trends and recent stats

After failing to cover the spread in 4 straight to close the regular season, Michigan has covered the spread in their last 4 games (and won each of the 4)

Texas A&M is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

The Game Total OVER has cashed in 6 of Texas A&M’s last 7 games

