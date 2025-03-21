 Skip navigation
UCLA v USC
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
Creighton v Connecticut
When does Paige Bueckers play next? How to watch UConn women’s basketball in 2025 March Madness
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Denver
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament

Top Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250321.jpg
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
nbc_pft_metcalf_250321.jpg
How Metcalf expectations raise stakes for PIT’s QB
nbc_pft_purdyvsjones_250321.jpg
Holley: Jones will ‘drive Shanahan crazy’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texas A&M vs. Michigan Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness

  
Published March 21, 2025 09:26 AM

The Michigan Wolverines (26-9) will face the Texas A&M Aggies (23-10) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Denver, CO.

The Wolverines advanced to Round 2 with a 68-65 victory over UC San Diego. Michigan’s twin towers, Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf, were dominant combining for 23 points and 18 rebounds. The Aggies held off the Yale Bulldogs, 80-71. Pharrel Payne paced the offense with a career-high 25 points off the bench.

This is expected to be a rock fight with each side looking to control the glass and limit second chances for the other.

The winner of this game earns an invite to the Sweet 16 and the right to play the winner of Creighton vs. Auburn.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Texas A&M vs. Michigan

  • Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
  • Time: 5:15PM EST
  • Site: Ball Arena
  • City: Denver, CO
  • Network/Streaming: CBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Texas A&M vs. Michigan

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Texas A&M Aggies (-145), Michigan Wolverines (+118)
  • Spread: Aggies -2.5
  • Total: 141.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Texas A&M vs. Michigan

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Aggies & Wolverines game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Michigan on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Michigan +2.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 141.5.

Texas A&M vs. Michigan: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • After failing to cover the spread in 4 straight to close the regular season, Michigan has covered the spread in their last 4 games (and won each of the 4)
  • Texas A&M is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games
  • The Game Total OVER has cashed in 6 of Texas A&M’s last 7 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

