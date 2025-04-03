Texas vs. South Carolina: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four

Madison Booker and the Texas Longhorns (35-3) are in Tampa, FL to take on Milaysia Fulwiley and the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-3) in the Final Four of Women’s College Basketball.

The Gamecocks are back in the Final Four with an eye on repeating as national champions. They won Region 2 and advanced to the Final Four with a 54-50 victory over Duke in the Elite 8. Dawn Staley’s squad locked down defensively in the 4th quarter against the Blue Devils. The Blue Devils were held to eight points and South Carolina came from behind to secure another Final Four invite.

Texas won Region 3 with a 58-47 win over TCU. Booker led the Longhorns with 18 points and six rebounds. Buoyed by a physical defense, the Longhorns led throughout limiting TCU’s leading scorer Hailey Van Lith to just three field goals on 15 attempts. TCU as a team shot just 26.7% from the field (12-45) and 20% from beyond the arc (4-20).

Texas and South Carolina are more than familiar with each other. This will be their fourth meeting of the season. The teams split the regular season series prior to South Carolina dismantling Texas in the SEC Final, 64-45. The Gamecocks took over that game in the second quarter outscoring Texas, 21-6.

Lets dive into Round 4 of this matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Texas vs. South Carolina

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 7PM EST

Site: Amalie Arena

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: ESPN/ESPN2

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Texas vs. South Carolina

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: Texas Longhorns (+185), South Carolina Gamecocks (-225)

Spread: Gamecocks -5.5

Total: 124.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Texas vs. South Carolina

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Longhorns and Gamecocks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on South Carolina on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on South Carolina -5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 124.5.

Texas vs. South Carolina: Top betting trends and recent stats

South Carolina secured the NCAA Title in 2024 with a perfect 38-0 record

South Carolina’s defense is holding opponents to an average of 50.7 points per game this season

Freshman Joyce Edwards is South Carolina’s leading scorer averaging 12.7 points per game

Texas is making its fourth Final Four appearance and first since 2003

Texas’ defense is holding opponents to an average of 55.7 points per game this season

Madison Booker is averaging 18.8 points per game for Texas in the NCAA Tournament



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!



Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)