 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

UCLA vs. Washington Prediction: Odds, Game Details, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for January 24

  
Published January 24, 2025 10:16 AM

Tonight’s Big Ten men’s basketball schedule is highlighted by a marquee matchup between the UCLA Bruins (4-4, 13-6) and the Washington Huskies (1-7, 10-9).

UCLA is back in action after knocking off Wisconsin 85-83 on Tuesday. Aday Mara led the Bruins with 22 points. Washington lost to #15 Oregon, 82-71. Senior Great Osobor led the Huskies with 20 points in defeat. Washington’s record in their last ten games is 4-6 while the Bruins’ record is 5-5 in their last 10 tilts.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bruins at Huskies

  • Date: Friday, January 24, 2025
  • Time: 11:00PM EST
  • Site: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
  • City: Seattle, WA
  • Network/Streaming: FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Bruins at Huskies

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: UCLA Bruins (-250), Washington Huskies (+200)
  • Spread: Bruins -5.5
  • Total: 137.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for UCLA at Washington

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Bruins vs Huskies Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bruins & Huskies game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the UCLA Bruins at -5.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 137.5.

Bruins vs Huskies: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • The Bruins are 2-6 ATS in the Big Ten this season.
  • 6 of UCLA’s 8 Big Ten games have gone OVER the Total.
  • The Huskies are 4-4 ATS this season in the Big Ten.
  • Washington is 4-4 to the OVER in Big Ten games this season.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
UCLA.png UCLA Bruins
Washington.png Washington Huskies
Men's College Basketball