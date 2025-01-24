UCLA vs. Washington Prediction: Odds, Game Details, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for January 24

Tonight’s Big Ten men’s basketball schedule is highlighted by a marquee matchup between the UCLA Bruins (4-4, 13-6) and the Washington Huskies (1-7, 10-9).

UCLA is back in action after knocking off Wisconsin 85-83 on Tuesday. Aday Mara led the Bruins with 22 points. Washington lost to #15 Oregon, 82-71. Senior Great Osobor led the Huskies with 20 points in defeat. Washington’s record in their last ten games is 4-6 while the Bruins’ record is 5-5 in their last 10 tilts.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bruins at Huskies

Date: Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2025 Time: 11:00PM EST

11:00PM EST Site: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion City: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Bruins at Huskies

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: UCLA Bruins (-250), Washington Huskies (+200)

UCLA Bruins (-250), Washington Huskies (+200) Spread: Bruins -5.5

Bruins -5.5 Total: 137.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for UCLA at Washington

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Bruins vs Huskies Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bruins & Huskies game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the UCLA Bruins at -5.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the UCLA Bruins at -5.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 137.5.

Bruins vs Huskies: Top betting trends and recent stats

The Bruins are 2-6 ATS in the Big Ten this season.

6 of UCLA’s 8 Big Ten games have gone OVER the Total.

The Huskies are 4-4 ATS this season in the Big Ten.

Washington is 4-4 to the OVER in Big Ten games this season.

