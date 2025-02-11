UConn at No. 24 Creighton Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

One of the hottest teams in the nation, the Creighton Bluejays (18-6, 11-2), takes the court at home against the Huskies of UConn (16-7, 8-4) Tuesday night in Omaha, Nebraska.

Creighton has won nine consecutive games. Their last loss was to Marquette way back on January 3. Ryan Kalkbrenner may not be the best player in college basketball but he is not far behind averaging 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game.

UConn lost Saturday at home to maybe the only team hotter than Creighton. The Red Storm knocked off Danny Hurley’s Huskies 68-62.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Huskies at Bluejays

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: CHI Health Center Omaha

City: Omaha, NE

Network/Streaming: CBSSN

Game odds for Huskies at Bluejays

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Huskies (+135), Bluejays (-160)

Spread: Bluejays -2.5

Total: 143.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for UConn at Creighton

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Huskies tonight: UConn +3.5 (-110)

“This is a revenge spot for UConn and a chance for Creighton to sweep the Huskies in the regular season. UConn is coming off a loss, while Creighton has won nine straight and is the home team here. UConn was one of those wins for Creighton during this nine-game winning streak. The Huskies were without star freshman Liam McNealy who returned last game (18 points, 11 rebounds).”

Huskies at Bluejays Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Huskies & Bluejays game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Creighton on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the UConn at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 143.5.

Huskies at Bluejays: Top betting trends and recent stats

Creighton has won 8 straight home games

The Total went under in 14 of Creighton’s 24 games this season

Creighton has covered the spread in 7 of its last 9 home games against teams with winning records

Creighton has covered the spread in 7 of its last 9 home games against teams with winning records