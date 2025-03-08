USC at UCLA Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten men’s basketball regular season concludes tonight as the USC Trojans (15-15, 7-12) travel to Los Angeles to take on the UCLA Bruins (21-9, 12-7).

Its been a mixed bag for each of these schools in their first season in the Big Ten.

USC broke a five-game losing streak with a resounding 92-61 win over Washington on Wednesday at home. UCLA has fared better than the Trojans but has endured its share of tough times throughout the campaign. The Bruins won on the road at Northwestern Monday night, 73-69.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch USC at UCLA

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Pauley Pavilion

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Trojans at Bruins

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: USC Trojans (+375), UCLA Bruins (-500)

Spread: Bruins -9.5

Total: 142.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for USC at UCLA

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trojans & Bruins game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on UCLA -9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 142.5.

USC at UCLA: Top betting trends and recent stats

UCLA has won 4 of its last 5 home games

4 of UCLA’s last 5 home games against USC have stayed under the Total

UCLA has covered in 7 of its last 10 games (7-2-1)

USC has failed to cover in 5 of its last 6

4 of USC’s last 5 games have cashed to the OVER

