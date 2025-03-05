Washington at USC Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues tonight as the Washington Huskies (13-16, 4-14) travel to Los Angeles to take on the Trojans of USC (14-15, 6-12).

The Trojans’ losing streak sits at five games following Saturday’s defeat at Oregon, 82-61. Rashaun Agee led USC with 29 points in the loss. In the game, USC’s bench scored a total of just four points.

Washington has endured a miserable first season in the Big Ten. Losers of two straight and three of their last four, the Huskies sit in last place in the Big Ten.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Washington at USC

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 10:30PM EST

Site: Galen Center

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: BTN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Huskies at Trojans

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Huskies (+240), Trojans (-300)

Spread: Trojans -6.5

Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Washington at USC

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Huskies & Trojans game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on USC on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Huskies +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 150.5.

Washington at USC: Top betting trends and recent stats

USC has won 8 of its last 9 home games against Washington

USC’s last 5 games against Washington have gone over the Total

USC has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 games against teams with worse records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.