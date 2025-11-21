College Football Week 13 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Florida vs Tennessee, Pitt vs Georgia Tech, Ohio State!

Another small profit in Week 12 sets up for a big Saturday! Hopefully! Here are the five games that I like for Saturday’s slate, including a meeting in the Swamp between the Vols and Gators, plus a matchup that could determine the ACC Conference Championship.

Tennessee (-4) at Florida: O/U 57.5

The Tennessee Vols haven’t won in Gainesville since 2003! It’s been a long time with 10 straight losses since 2005. Tennessee has had the better team in some of those matchups, including this year’s, but something funky will happen.

Florida has barely played at home this year. It’s Week 13 and Florida has played four home games. The first two came in Weeks 1 and 2 against Long Island (55-0 win) and USF (18-16 loss), then the next home game was on Oct. 4 versus Texas. Florida won that game as an underdog 29-21, then beat Mississippi State on Oct. 18, 23-21.

That was their last home game — an entire month ago. I think Florida can end their season on a high note with two consecutive home games versus Tennessee and Florida State, so I am buying in to a Gators team in the swamp trying to finish the year on a high note.

Pick: Florida +4 (1.5 units)

Pitt at Georgia Tech (-2.5): O/U 61.5

Primetime football in the ACC between Pitt and Georgia Tech! The conference is coming down the stretch and either team can make an appearance in the conference championship.

Both offenses have terrific matchups in my opinion. Three of the last four teams to play Georgia Tech have thrown for at least 300 yards, excluding Syracuse. For Pitt, their pass defense hasn’t really been tested with Syracuse, Stanford, and Notre Dame in three of the last four games. Pitt has a good matchup versus a Georgia Tech team that ranks 124th in havoc rate created and as the road team, I think they can apply pressure and force the Yellow Jackets to be aggressive.

The Yellow Jackets have gone Over in three straight games and the Panthers two of the past three. I am riding the Over 61.5 points and lean Pitt +2.5.

Pick: Over 61.5 (1 unit)

Kansas State at Utah (-17.5): 51.5

This spread to be is just inflated mixed with recency bias. Utah has pummeled its last three opponents since losing to BYU. The Utes won by 46, 31, and 27 points against Colorado, Cincinnati, and Baylor.

In those games, Utah was favored by between -9.5 and -14.5. Now, they are -17.5 against a Kansas State team that is arguably better than Colorado and Baylor (lost to Baylor, 35-34). K-State is coming off a 14-6 win over Oklahoma State, which makes oddsmakers think points will be at a premium for the Wildcats.

Plus, Texas Tech won by 23 points over Kansas State, but that game was actually close in the fourth quarter. Kansas State had multiple chances for a fourth down conversion down 9 points. I will K-State +17.5 and hold my nose.

Pick: Kansas State +17.5 (1 unit)

Rutgers at Ohio State (-32.5): O/U 55.5

Julian Sayin is likely without Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith for this game, which is the smart move with #18 Michigan next week. What will the Buckeyes motivation be besides get out healthy in this game with a win? it is the final home game of the year, so maybe the Buckeyes stay on the gas pedal with the backups, but early on, I like Rutgers.

The books are hanging at +7.5 for Rutgers’ first quarter spread, so as long as Ohio State doesn’t score on two possessions in the first quarter, this is a winner. It sounds easy, but it won’t be. Ohio State led UCLA, 10-0 after the first quarter last week, and three more times (Wisconsin, Illinois, Grambling). Rutgers has trailed in four straight games to end the first quarter after leading or being tied in the first six to start the year.

Only Oregon and Purdue led Rutgers by eight or more points in the first quarter this season. I think Rutgers can limit Ohio State to at least one score after UCLA found a small amount of success against Sayin without his top two weapons.

Pick: Rutgers 1Q +7.5 (1 unit)

Charlotte at Georgia (-43.5) O/U 53.5

The Charlotte 49ers will go to Georgia and I am backing the Bulldogs to pitch a shutout in the first half. The Bulldogs haven’t had an opponent like this since the first two weeks of the season when they faced Marshall and Austin Peay. Georgia led Marshall 24-0 at the half and Austin Peay 14-3, after an insane weather delay. Austin Peay is at least 7-4 this year, while Charlotte is 1-9. Give me the 49ers first half team total Under 0.5 at -132 odds.

Pick: Charlotte 1H Team Total Under 0.5 (Risk 1.5 units)

Season Record: 57-68-1 (46%) -11.66 units

Last Week Record: 4-3 *57%) +1.08 units

