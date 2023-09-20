College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Illinois vs Florida Atlantic

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Notre Dame vs Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois, More!
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 UMass at Eastern Michigan
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: UMass vs New Mexico
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Minnesota at North Carolina
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Minnesota vs Northwestern
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_burrow_v2_230919.jpg
Burrow’s injury shifts Bengals’ fantasy outlooks
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
big10filmbreakdown_230919.jpg
Washington’s Penix Jr. has elite ball placement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Notre Dame vs Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois, More!
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 UMass at Eastern Michigan
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: UMass vs New Mexico
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Minnesota at North Carolina
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Minnesota vs Northwestern
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_burrow_v2_230919.jpg
Burrow’s injury shifts Bengals’ fantasy outlooks
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
big10filmbreakdown_230919.jpg
Washington’s Penix Jr. has elite ball placement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Illinois vs Florida Atlantic

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published September 19, 2023 09:11 PM
Penn State v Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 16: Reggie Love III #23 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs the ball during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Memorial Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Vaughn Dalzell shares why he thinks Illinois can roll Florida Atlantic in non-conference action during Week 4.

FAU at Illinois (-14): O/U 45.5

I love this matchup for Illinois as FAU’s starting QB Casey Thompson is injured and out for the season.

Daniel Richardson will start for the Owls and he is a former Central Michigan QB. Richardson has two years of starting experience and an impressive touchdown to interception ratio (43-14), but is not mobile (-122 rushing yards) and owns a subpar completion percentage (59%).

FAU was held to 24 combined points in the past two games versus Clemson and Ohio, which should not inspire much confidence ahead of this road game.

Illinois has played three above-average offenses in Toledo, Kansas, and Penn State, so this is an ideal -spot to back Illinois.

The Illini are 1-2 but should be 0-3, so this is a game to run your plays, play stout defense, and oil the machine ahead of Purdue next week. This is a much-needed win for Illinois.

I laid the -14 at -115 odds with Illinois and think this should be higher. This is the perfect get-right game for the Illini as FAU is without their starting QB.

Pick: Illinois -14 (1.5u)
*Odds provided by BetMGM

﻿Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.