College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Illinois vs Florida Atlantic

Vaughn Dalzell shares why he thinks Illinois can roll Florida Atlantic in non-conference action during Week 4.

FAU at Illinois (-14): O/U 45.5

I love this matchup for Illinois as FAU’s starting QB Casey Thompson is injured and out for the season.

Daniel Richardson will start for the Owls and he is a former Central Michigan QB. Richardson has two years of starting experience and an impressive touchdown to interception ratio (43-14), but is not mobile (-122 rushing yards) and owns a subpar completion percentage (59%).

FAU was held to 24 combined points in the past two games versus Clemson and Ohio, which should not inspire much confidence ahead of this road game.

Illinois has played three above-average offenses in Toledo, Kansas, and Penn State, so this is an ideal -spot to back Illinois.

The Illini are 1-2 but should be 0-3, so this is a game to run your plays, play stout defense, and oil the machine ahead of Purdue next week. This is a much-needed win for Illinois.

I laid the -14 at -115 odds with Illinois and think this should be higher. This is the perfect get-right game for the Illini as FAU is without their starting QB.

Pick: Illinois -14 (1.5u)

