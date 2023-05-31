With just two weeks until the US Open, the PGA Tour stops in Dublin, Ohio, for the Memorial Tournament. Muirfield Village is known as Jack’s Place, designed by the Hall of Famer and 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus . Nicklaus always wanted to have a course that challenged the best on Tour but rewarded those who were brave enough to attack its difficulties. In 2020, the course underwent renovations to do just that.

The par 72, 7,571-yard course is your classic tree-lined parkland that will require accuracy off the tee and great skill with the long irons. The rough here is thick, but unlike Oak Hill and Colonial, there is some leniency with the width of the fairways. However, golfers do not want to end up in the rough. The course has played over par since the renovations, and the golfers this week have their hands full.

2023 Memorial Tournament Placement Bets

Top 20: Rickie Fowler (+125)

Big Slick Rickie Fowler ! Is there another golfer in the world who we are more excited to see start winning again? I can’t think of any. When I was watching him practice on the range at Bay Hill, there was something different about him. His swing was great, but his confidence was high. He went on to finish T31, but it was just a small bump in the road for how great of a season he has had.

He’s had top-10 finishes at the Fortinet, the ZOZO, Phoenix Open, the Valero Texas Open, and the Charles Schwab. His swing changes have been the catalyst for the success he’s been having. Over his last 10 events, he’s gained, on average, +3.2 strokes on approach per event. Getting plus odds on a guy who’s in form and possibly live to win the event is something that I’ll take every day of the week.

Top 20: Viktor Hovland (-135)

There’s no denying that Viktor Hovland has been one of the best iron players in the world. Over the last 36 rounds, he’s eighth in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach. He’s had massive success over his last few events as well. He’s played some of the hardest courses in the world with massive results. He had a T10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a T3 at The Players Championship, a T7 at the Masters, a T2 at the PGA Championship, and a T16 at the Charles Schwab.

Hovland is second in the field in SG: Ball Striking and is one of the best from 150 yards out. His skill set is such a great fit for this course. His game is in top shape, and not only could he find himself in the top 20, but he could also absolutely win.

Top 20: Shane Lowry (+175)

There are always different ways to have success at a course. Shane Lowry ‘s trip around Muirfield Village will likely be different from that of Jon Rahm or even Hovland’s. Lowry’s trip will feature a lot of low-trajectory shots and quite a few less-than-driver tee options. His great iron play and ability to get up and down at a high percentage when he misses greens in regulation will keep him in contention throughout the tournament.

Despite his missed cut at Wells Fargo, Lowry has played well over the past few months. He finished inside the top 20 in both majors (T16 Masters, T12 PGA Championship) and has played well in the elevated events this season. His T6 finish in 2021 shows that he can be successful in this course. Great ball strikers will have an upper hand, and Lowry is precisely that.