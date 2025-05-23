Brewers at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 23

It’s Friday, May 23 and the Brewers (25-26) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (17-34). Freddy Peralta is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Paul Skenes for Pittsburgh.

Milwaukee took Game 1 versus Pittsburgh, 8-5 yesterday as the Brewers have won four of the last five games overall. The Pirates snapped a 26-game streak of four or fewer runs scored with five last night.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Pirates

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, SNP

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Brewers at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Brewers (+106), Pirates (-126)

Spread: Pirates -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Pirates

Pitching matchup for May 23, 2025: Freddy Peralta vs. Paul Skenes

Brewers: Freddy Peralta, (5-3, 2.59 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Pirates: Paul Skenes, (3-5, 2.44 ERA)

Last outing: 8.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Brewers and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Pirates

After winning the series opener, the Brewers have a 5-2 record in game 2 this season

The Under is 8-4-3 in the Pirates’ divisional matchups this season

The Pirates are showing a profit of 2.31 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at PNC Park

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

