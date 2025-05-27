Cardinals at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 27

Its Tuesday, May 27 and the Cardinals (30-24) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (19-34).

Andre Pallante is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Tomoyuki Sugano for Baltimore.

Monday night the O’s snapped the Cardinals’ three-game win streak with a 5-2 win to open the series. Dylan Carlson cracked a three-run home run to pace the attack, and Charlie Morton snapped a personal seven-game losing streak allowing two runs over six innings.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Orioles

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, MASN

Odds for the Cardinals at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (-109), Orioles (-110)

Spread: Orioles 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Orioles

Pitching matchup for May 27, 2025: Andre Pallante vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Cardinals: Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.18 ERA)

Last outing: 5/21 vs. Detroit - 5.2IP, 3ER, 4H, 4BB, 3Ks Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3, 3.07 ERA)

Last outing: 5/21 at Milwaukee - 6IP, 2ER, 5H, 1BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Orioles

The Cardinals have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

The Under is 7-3 in the Cardinals’ last 10 road games

It has been 3 games since the Cardinals last covered the Run Line

Jackson Holliday has at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 games (17-47)

has at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 games (17-47) Nolan Arenado has 1 hit in his last 4 games and just 5 hits in his last 9 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. Louis Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

