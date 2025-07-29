Diamondbacks at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for July 29

It’s Tuesday, July 29 and the Diamondbacks (51-56) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (62-46). Brandon Pfaadt is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Casey Mize for Detroit.

The Tigers took the series opener over the DBacks, 5-1. Detorit has now won two straight, which is great news since they are 3-8 since the All-Star break.

Detroit ended the first half of the year with the best record and was the first team to reach 60 wins, but it’s been all downhill since then. Arizona is in a funk as they have dropped three straight games and six of the past seven.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Tigers

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: ARID, FDSNDT

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Diamondbacks (+121), Tigers (-145)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Tigers

Pitching matchup for July 29, 2025: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Casey Mize

Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt, (10-6, 4.76 ERA)

Last outing: 3.38 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Tigers: Casey Mize, (9-4, 3.40 ERA)

Last outing: 9.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 10 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Tigers

Detroit is 3-8 since the All-Star break

The Tigers have lost 12 of their last 20 games

The Diamondbacks’ last 5 road games have stayed under the Total

It has been 7 games since the Diamondbacks last covered the Run Line

