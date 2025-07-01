Guardians at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 1

Its Tuesday, July 1 and the Guardians (40-42) are in Chicago to open a series against the Cubs (49-35).

Gavin Williams is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Matthew Boyd for Chicago.

The Cubs are back home following a seven-game road trip that delivered three wins. This past weekend they lost two of three in Houston including a Sunday shut out at the hands of Framber Valdez.

The Guardians were swept this past weekend at home by the St. Louis Cardinals. The offense was blanked in two of the three games including a 7-0 loss Sunday in which they managed just three hits.

Cleveland now sits 11.5 games behind the Tigers in the American League Central while the Cubs lead the National League Central by two games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Cubs

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: CLEG, MARQ, TBS

Odds for the Guardians at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Guardians (+144), Cubs (-176)

Spread: Cubs -1.5 (+123)

Total: 8 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Cubs

Pitching matchup for July 1, 2025: Gavin Williams vs. Matthew Boyd

Guardians: Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.68 ERA)

Last outing: 6/25 vs. Toronto - 5.1IP, 3ER, 5H, 3BB, 2Ks Cubs: Matthew Boyd (7-3, 2.65 ERA)

Last outing: 6/25 at St. Louis - 6IP, 0ER, 3H, 0BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Cubs

The Cubs have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Under is 7-3 in the Guardians’ last 10 games

The Guardians have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games but they are profiting 2.90 units

Pete Crow-Armstrong was 0-11 against Houston this past weekend

was 0-11 against Houston this past weekend Kyle Tucker was 5-13 vs. his old club this past weekend

was 5-13 vs. his old club this past weekend Steven Kwan was 1-14 in the series against St. Louis

was 1-14 in the series against St. Louis Jose Ramirez played in 2 of the games vs. St. louis over the weekend and went 0-8

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Guardians and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.

