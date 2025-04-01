Guardians at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 1

Its Tuesday, April 1 and the Guardians (2-2) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (5-0) in Game 2 of this series.

Logan Allen is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Michael King for San Diego

The Cleveland Guardians fell to the San Diego Padres 7-2 on Monday night at Petco Park in San Diego. Gavin Sheets led the offense with two pivotal two-run doubles, contributing four RBIs. Starting pitcher Kyle Hart (1-0) earned his first major league win, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings, including home runs by José Ramírez and Austin Hedges.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Padres

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: CLEGuardians.TV, Padres.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Guardians at the Padres

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Cleveland Guardians (+137), San Diego Padres (-162)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Padres

Tuesday’s pitching matchup for April 1, 2025: Logan Allen vs. Michael King

Guardians: Logan Allen

2024 - 20 GP, 97.1 IP, 8-5, 5.73 ERA, 79 Ks Padres: Michael King , (0-0, 10.13 ERA)

Last outing: 3/27 vs. Atlanta - 2.2 IP, 3 ER, 4 Hits, 3 Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Padres

The Padres have covered the Run Line in 4 of 5 games this season

Last night was the first time this season the Guardians failed to cover the Run Line (3-1)

Jose Ramirez is hitting .300 (3-10) this season

is hitting .300 (3-10) this season Fernando Tatis, Jr. is 9-20 (.450) through 5 games this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Guardians and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: