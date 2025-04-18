Guardians at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 18

Its Friday, April 18 and the Guardians (9-9) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (8-12).

Luis L. Ortiz is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Carmen Mlodzinski for Pittsburgh.

Cleveland has lost two in a row and three of their last four. Last night they lost 6-2 to the Orioles. Tanner Bibee gave up all six runs in 5.2 innings. Meanwhile, the Pirates have won two in a row and three of their last four. Yesterday, Andrew Heaney was spectacular throwing 7.1 shutout innings as the Bucs took down the Nationals, 1-0.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Pirates

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: CLEG, SNP

Odds for the Guardians at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Guardians (-121), Pirates (+102)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Pirates

Pitching matchup for April 18, 2025: Luis L. Ortiz vs. Carmen Mlodzinski

Guardians: Luis L. Ortiz (1-2, 6.06 ERA)

Last outing: 4/12 vs. Kansas City - 5.2IP, 1ER, 1H, 2BB, 10Ks Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2, 6.23 ERA)

Last outing: 4/13 at Cincinnati - 4.1IP, 4ER, 5H, 2BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Pirates

The Guardians have a 5-1 record in series openers this season

4 of the Pirates’ last 5 home games stayed under the Total

The Guardians have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 road games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Guardians and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

