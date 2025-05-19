Guardians at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 19

Its Monday, May 19 and the Guardians (25-21) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (26-21).

Logan Allen is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Bailey Ober for Minnesota.

The Twins lost yesterday to the Brewers but won two of three against them over the weekend. They shutout Milwaukee in each of their two wins. Pablo Lopez allowed just two hits and no runs over six innings in Saturday’s 7-0 win and Joe Ryan also allowed a mere two hits over six innings in Friday’s 3-0 win.

The Guardians have lost four in a row following a lost weekend in Cincinnati to the Reds. The last two games scored two runs over the last two games of the series. Cleveland did not do much offensively over the weekend, but Jose Ramirez did extend his hitting streak to 12 games (17-44). The veteran is hitting .357 in May overall (20-56).

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Twins

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: CLEG, MNNT

Odds for the Guardians at the Twins

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Guardians (+118), Twins (-140)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Twins

Pitching matchup for May 19, 2025: Logan Allen vs. Bailey Ober

Guardians: Logan Allen (2-2, 3.70 ERA)

Last outing: 5/13 vs. Milwaukee - 6IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 6Ks Twins: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.72 ERA)

Last outing: 5/14 at Baltimore - 4.2IP, 3ER, 2H, 3BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Twins

The Twins are 4-1 in their last 5 games

4 of the Guardians’ last 5 games against AL Central teams have gone under the Total

The Twins are up 2.86 units on the Run Line in their last 5 at home

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Guardians and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

