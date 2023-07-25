 Skip navigation
MLB: JUL 21 Pirates at Angels
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox reinstate 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list
NCAA Football: Duke's Mayo Bowl-Maryland at North Carolina State
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_smith_devanteadams_230725.jpg
Raiders’ WR Adams in a race against time
nbc_smith_giannis_230725.jpg
Fader’s Giannis book came from his family’s story
nbc_smith_scoothenderson_230725.jpg
Fader, Henderson bond over shared love for books

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Miami Marlins Postseason Betting Odds

Published July 25, 2023 03:56 PM
Mauricio's speed may result in late-season value
July 24, 2023 04:04 PM
Connor Rogers discusses Mets' prospect Ronny Mauricio, detailing his improvements in the minors and his chance to become a late-season fantasy contributor with upside in speed and power.

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why the Miami Marlins postseason betting odds hold value.

To Miss the Potseason: Miami Marlins (-120)

From July 25 to August 21, the Miami Marlins will play series versus the Rays, Tigers, Phillies, Rangers, Reds, Yankees, Astros, Dodgers, and Padres -- eight of those nine teams are in a postseason race (Tigers are the lone outlier).

The road over the next month will be a difficult one and the Marlins are in a funk right now. Miami is 1-8 since the All-Star break with a single victory over the Rockies in extra innings (3-2).

Miami ranks 20th or worse since the All-Star break in SLG, OBP, OPS, and walks, plus they are last in home runs (4) and runs scored with 28 over nine games.

The Miami pitching staff ranks 19th in ERA (4.64) during that span, 20th in WHIP (1.35), and opponents’ batting average (.254). The bullpen had four save opportunities during that nine-game stretch and didn’t record any.

The Marlins are currently tied for the final Wild Card spot in the National League with the Giants at 54-47. However, Miami is +100 to make the postseason compared to San Francisco at -145. That is also part of the Marlins having the toughest strength of schedule remaining in all of baseball at .522.

With only 61 games left for Miami and them trending in the wrong direction, I would rather bet on a team like the Padres at +280 or the Giants at -145 to make the playoffs before the Marlins right now.

Give me Miami at -120 odds to miss the postseason. It was fun while it lasted.

Pick: Marlins to miss the playoffs (2u)

