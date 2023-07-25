Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why the Miami Marlins postseason betting odds hold value.

To Miss the Potseason: Miami Marlins (-120)

From July 25 to August 21, the Miami Marlins will play series versus the Rays, Tigers, Phillies, Rangers, Reds, Yankees, Astros, Dodgers, and Padres -- eight of those nine teams are in a postseason race (Tigers are the lone outlier).

The road over the next month will be a difficult one and the Marlins are in a funk right now. Miami is 1-8 since the All-Star break with a single victory over the Rockies in extra innings (3-2).

Miami ranks 20th or worse since the All-Star break in SLG, OBP, OPS, and walks, plus they are last in home runs (4) and runs scored with 28 over nine games.

The Miami pitching staff ranks 19th in ERA (4.64) during that span, 20th in WHIP (1.35), and opponents’ batting average (.254). The bullpen had four save opportunities during that nine-game stretch and didn’t record any.

The Marlins are currently tied for the final Wild Card spot in the National League with the Giants at 54-47. However, Miami is +100 to make the postseason compared to San Francisco at -145. That is also part of the Marlins having the toughest strength of schedule remaining in all of baseball at .522.

With only 61 games left for Miami and them trending in the wrong direction, I would rather bet on a team like the Padres at +280 or the Giants at -145 to make the playoffs before the Marlins right now.

Give me Miami at -120 odds to miss the postseason. It was fun while it lasted.

Pick: Marlins to miss the playoffs (2u)

