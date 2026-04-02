Mets vs. Giants prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 2

The Mets (3-3) and the Giants (2-4) open a four-game series Thursday night at Oracle Park. New York arrives in town after losing two of three in St. Louis to the Cardinals. The Mets lost yesterday 2-1 in eleven innings thanks to an infield single from Masyn Winn that scored JJ Wetherholt. The Mets had opportunities to win but Marcus Semien flied out to right to end the ninth and eleventh innings stranding four baserunners in the process.

The Giants were smacked yesterday by the Padres, 7-1. Nick Pivetta threw five shutout innings, and Ramon Laureano cracked his second home run of the young season to highlight the afternoon for the Padres. Luis Arraez collected three hits for San Francisco in the loss.

Neither New York nor San Francisco are clicking offensively to this point. The Giants have scored but 14 runs and are hitting a combined .201 through six games. The Mets are not much better. As a team, New York is hitting .211. They have scored 23 runs in six games and hit just four home runs.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Mets vs. Giants

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Time: 9:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, MLB Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, SNY

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Mets vs. Giants

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of FanDuel:



Moneyline: New York Mets (-126), San Francisco Giants (+104)

Spread: Mets -1.5 (+135) / Giants +1.5 (-163)

Total: 7 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Mets vs. Giants

Pitching matchup for April 2:



Mets: David Peterson

Season Totals: 5.1 IP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 3K, 2 BB

David Peterson Season Totals: 5.1 IP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 3K, 2 BB Giants: Robbie Ray

Season Totals: 5.1 IP, 0-1, 3.38 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 4K, 0 BB

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Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Mets vs. Giants

Juan Soto has at least 1 hit in each of the Mets’ first 6 games this season and is hitting .346 (9-26)

has at least 1 hit in each of the Mets’ first 6 games this season and is hitting .346 (9-26) Devin Williams has appeared in 3 games pitching a total of 3 innings allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out 4

has appeared in 3 games pitching a total of 3 innings allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out 4 Bo Bichette is 3-27 with 0 extra base hits

is 3-27 with 0 extra base hits Willy Adames’ modest 3-game hitting streak was snapped yesterday

modest 3-game hitting streak was snapped yesterday Heliot Ramos has struck out 10 times in 22 ABs this season

has struck out 10 times in 22 ABs this season Luis Robert Jr. has one hit against Robbie Ray in 10 career ABs...but it is a home run

has one hit against Robbie Ray in 10 career ABs...but it is a home run Francisco Lindor has one hit against Robbie Ray in 8 career ABs...but it is a home run

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Mets vs. Giants

The Mets are 3-3 on the Run Line this season

The Giants are 2-4 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 4 times in New York’s 6 games this season (1-5)

The OVER has cashed once for San Francisco this season (1-4-1)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Mets vs. Giants

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Mets and the Giants:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on either side on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 7.0.



Sharper Angles: Mets vs. Giants

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Giants First Five Innings UNDER 1.5 Runs

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Juan Soto 2+ Total Bases

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