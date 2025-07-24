 Skip navigation
Orioles at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 24

  
Published July 24, 2025 06:55 AM

Its Thursday, July 24 and the Orioles (44-57) are in Cleveland looking to avoid being swept by the Guardians (51-50).

Charlie Morton is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Logan Allen for Cleveland.

The Guardians won their third in a row against Baltimore and fourth straight overall Wednesday. Kyle Manzardo drove in a pair of runs to lead Cleveland to a 3-2 win over Baltimore. Slade Cecconi and three relievers limited the O’s to five hits as the Guardians moved a game over .500.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Guardians

  • Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025
  • Time: 1:10PM EST
  • Site: Progressive Field
  • City: Cleveland, OH
  • Network/Streaming: MASN, CLEG, MLBN

Odds for the Orioles at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Thursday:

  • Moneyline: Orioles (-101), Guardians (-119)
  • Spread: Guardians 1.5
  • Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Guardians

  • Pitching matchup for July 24, 2025: Charlie Morton vs. Logan Allen
    • Orioles: Charlie Morton (5-8, 5.58 ERA)
      Last outing: July 18 at Tampa Bay - 11.81 ERA, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts
    • Guardians: Logan Allen (6-8, 4.06 ERA)
      Last outing: July 19 vs. Athletics - 5.06 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Guardians

  • The Guardians have won 4 of their last 5 home games, while the Orioles have lost 6 of 7
  • 7 of the Orioles’ last 9 road games in Cleveland have gone over the Total
  • Jackson Holliday is riding a modest 4-game hitting streak (6-17) to raise his batting average for the season to .261
  • Jose Ramirez is hitting .294 (5-17) since the All-Star Break

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Orioles and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Orioles and the Guardians:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

