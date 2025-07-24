Orioles at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 24
Its Thursday, July 24 and the Orioles (44-57) are in Cleveland looking to avoid being swept by the Guardians (51-50).
Charlie Morton is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Logan Allen for Cleveland.
The Guardians won their third in a row against Baltimore and fourth straight overall Wednesday. Kyle Manzardo drove in a pair of runs to lead Cleveland to a 3-2 win over Baltimore. Slade Cecconi and three relievers limited the O’s to five hits as the Guardians moved a game over .500.
Game details & how to watch Orioles at Guardians
- Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025
- Time: 1:10PM EST
- Site: Progressive Field
- City: Cleveland, OH
- Network/Streaming: MASN, CLEG, MLBN
Odds for the Orioles at the Guardians
The latest odds as of Thursday:
- Moneyline: Orioles (-101), Guardians (-119)
- Spread: Guardians 1.5
- Total: 9.0 runs
Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Guardians
- Pitching matchup for July 24, 2025: Charlie Morton vs. Logan Allen
- Orioles: Charlie Morton (5-8, 5.58 ERA)
Last outing: July 18 at Tampa Bay - 11.81 ERA, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts
- Guardians: Logan Allen (6-8, 4.06 ERA)
Last outing: July 19 vs. Athletics - 5.06 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts
Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Guardians
- The Guardians have won 4 of their last 5 home games, while the Orioles have lost 6 of 7
- 7 of the Orioles’ last 9 road games in Cleveland have gone over the Total
- Jackson Holliday is riding a modest 4-game hitting streak (6-17) to raise his batting average for the season to .261
- Jose Ramirez is hitting .294 (5-17) since the All-Star Break
Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Orioles and the Guardians
Rotoworld Best Bet
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Orioles and the Guardians:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.
