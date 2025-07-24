Orioles at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 24

Its Thursday, July 24 and the Orioles (44-57) are in Cleveland looking to avoid being swept by the Guardians (51-50).

Charlie Morton is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Logan Allen for Cleveland.

The Guardians won their third in a row against Baltimore and fourth straight overall Wednesday. Kyle Manzardo drove in a pair of runs to lead Cleveland to a 3-2 win over Baltimore. Slade Cecconi and three relievers limited the O’s to five hits as the Guardians moved a game over .500.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Guardians

Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: MASN, CLEG, MLBN

Odds for the Orioles at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Orioles (-101), Guardians (-119)

Spread: Guardians 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Guardians

Pitching matchup for July 24, 2025: Charlie Morton vs. Logan Allen

Orioles: Charlie Morton (5-8, 5.58 ERA)

Last outing: July 18 at Tampa Bay - 11.81 ERA, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Guardians: Logan Allen (6-8, 4.06 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 vs. Athletics - 5.06 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Guardians

The Guardians have won 4 of their last 5 home games, while the Orioles have lost 6 of 7

7 of the Orioles’ last 9 road games in Cleveland have gone over the Total

Jackson Holliday is riding a modest 4-game hitting streak (6-17) to raise his batting average for the season to .261

is riding a modest 4-game hitting streak (6-17) to raise his batting average for the season to .261 Jose Ramirez is hitting .294 (5-17) since the All-Star Break

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Orioles and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

