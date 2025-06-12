Pirates at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12

It’s Thursday, June 12 and the Pirates (28-41) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (41-27). Andrew Heaney is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Jameson Taillon for Chicago.

The Cubs wrapped up their series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday with a 7–2 loss, dropping the three-game series 2–1.

It marked their second consecutive series defeat. Despite the recent struggles, the Cubs maintain a five-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central division.

The Pirates secured a 5–2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, clinching the three-game series 2–1.

While they remain at the bottom of the NL Central standings, the Pirates have shown signs of improvement, winning six of their last ten games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Cubs

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: Marquee Sports Network, SportsNet-PIT

Odds for the Pirates at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Pirates (+167), Cubs (-202)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Cubs

Pitching matchup for June 12, 2025: Andrew Heaney vs. Jameson Taillon

Pirates: Andrew Heaney, (3-4, 3.24 ERA)

Last outing (Philadelphia Phillies, 6/7): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Cubs: Jameson Taillon, (6-3, 3.54 ERA)

Last outing (Detroit Tigers, 6/7): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Cubs

With Jameson Taillon taking the mound the Cubs are on a 4-game winning streak

The Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon has an ERA of 2.38 in his last 5 starts on the mound

With Jameson Taillon starting the Cubs have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

