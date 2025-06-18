Pirates at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 18

Its Wednesday, June 18 and the Pirates (29-45) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (47-27).

Andrew Heaney is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Tarik Skubal for Detroit.

The Tigers won the series opener last night, 7-3. Javy Baez homered twice, and Casey Mize allowed two earned runs over six innings to earn his seventh win of the season as Detroit won their 47th game of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Tigers

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: SNP, FDSNDT

Odds for the Pirates at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Pirates (+241), Tigers (-302)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Tigers

Pitching matchup for June 18, 2025: Andrew Heaney vs. Tarik Skubal

Pirates: Andrew Heaney (3-5, 3.33 ERA)

Last outing: 6/12 at Cubs - 6IP, 3ER, 4H, 0BB, 7Ks Tigers: Tarik Skubal (7-2, 1.99 ERA)

Last outing: 6/12 at Baltimore - 7IP, 0ER, 3H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Tigers

The Tigers are 15-10 against the National League this season

The Total has cashed to the under in 23 of the Pirates’ 36 road games this season

The Pirates have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.67 units

Tarik Skubal has struck out 6 opposing hitters in each of his last 2 starts and has not struck out fewer than 6 since April 20

has struck out 6 opposing hitters in each of his last 2 starts and has not struck out fewer than 6 since April 20 Oneil Cruz is 3-19 (.158) over his last 5 games to drop his average to .200 in June

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Pirates and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

