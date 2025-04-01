Rangers at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 1

Its Tuesday, April 1 and the Rangers (3-2) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (2-2) in Game 2 of this three-game series.

Nathan Eovaldi is slated to take the mound for Texas against Carson Spiers for Cincinnati.

The Reds torched the Rangers last night, 14-3. Elly De La Cruz ripped two home runs and drove in seven runs to pace the attack for Cincy...and he stole his first base of the season.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Reds

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: Victory+, FDS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rangers at the Reds

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Texas Rangers (-142), Cincinnati Reds (+120)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Reds

Tuesday’s pitching matchup for April 1, 2025: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Carson Spiers

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi, (0-0) and 3.00 ERA

Last outing: 3/27 vs. Boston, 6 IP, 2 ER, 3.00 ERA, 3H, 9Ks - No Decision Reds: Carson Spiers

2024 - 22GP, 90.2 IP, 5-7, 5.46 ERA, 80 Ks



Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Reds

Last night was the first Rangers’ game of the season that cashed the Game Total OVER

Texas is now 1-4 on the Run Line this season

Kumar Rocker allowed 6 earned runs in just 3 innings last night for Texas

Elly De La Cruz is now hitting .438 this season

Brady Singer pitched 7 innings of 1-hit ball in his first start for the Reds.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Rangers and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

