Rays at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 12

It’s Tuesday, August 12 and the Rays (58-62) are in Sacramento to take on the Athletics (53-68). Shane Baz is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Jacob Lopez for Oakland.

The Rays won game one of this three-game series against the Athletics on Monday with a 7-4 outcome. Tampa Bay snapped a three-game losing streak as they march along this 12-game west coast trip (currently 3-4).

The Athletics are 11-6 over the past 17 games, but they’re slowing down recently at 4-5 in the past nine. The A’s are 3-4 at home in the second half of the season, including three consecutive losses.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Athletics

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, NBCSCA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rays at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Rays (-101), Athletics (-118)

Spread: Athletics 1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Athletics

Pitching matchup for August 12, 2025: Shane Baz vs. Jacob Lopez

Rays: Shane Baz, (8-8, 4.92 ERA)

Last outing: 9.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts Athletics: Jacob Lopez, (5-6, 3.59 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Rays and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 10.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Athletics

The Athletics have lost 3 straight home games

Tampa Bay is 1-3 in the last 4 games and 3-3 in the past 6

Tampa Bay is 3-4 on this current west coast trip

8 of the Athletics’ last 9 home matchups against the Rays have stayed under the Total

The Athletics have covered the Run Line in 4 straight matchups against the Rays

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: