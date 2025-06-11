 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies
Nationals at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 11
Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Braves at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11
Chicago Cubs v. Philadelphia Phillies
Cubs at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11

Top Clips

nbc_pft_stewartcontractv2_250611.jpg
Stewart blasts Bengals amid contract dispute
CookMclaurinPFT.jpg
Cook, McLaurin continue contract disputes
nbc_pft_diggsboat_250611.jpg
Unpacking Diggs’ comments regarding boat video

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Reds at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11

  
Published June 11, 2025 09:57 AM

It’s Wednesday, June 11 and the Reds (35-33) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (34-32). Nick Lodolo is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Logan Allen for Cleveland.

The Reds are winners of five straight and six of the past seven, including yesterday’s 1-0 win over the Guardians. Cincinnati has the chance to go for the sweep today and their second straight.

Cleveland lost five of the past six games and are in jeopardy of dropping to .500 with two more losses.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Guardians

  • Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
  • Time: 1:10PM EST
  • Site: Progressive Field
  • City: Cleveland, OH
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, CLEG

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Reds at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

  • Moneyline: Reds (-105), Guardians (-115)
  • Spread: Guardians -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Guardians

  • Pitching matchup for June 11, 2025: Nick Lodolo vs. Logan Allen
    • Reds: Nick Lodolo, (4-4, 3.21 ERA)
      Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts
    • Guardians: Logan Allen, (3-4, 4.42 ERA)
      Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Reds and the Guardians:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Guardians

  • The Reds are 6-7 when Nick Lodolo pitches this season
  • The Guardians are 6-6 when Logan Allen pitches this season
  • The Guardians have won 18 of their 33 home games this season
  • The Under is 7-3 in the Guardians’ last 10 games
  • The Guardians have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 straight matchups against the Reds

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

