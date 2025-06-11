Reds at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11

It’s Wednesday, June 11 and the Reds (35-33) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (34-32). Nick Lodolo is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Logan Allen for Cleveland.

The Reds are winners of five straight and six of the past seven, including yesterday’s 1-0 win over the Guardians. Cincinnati has the chance to go for the sweep today and their second straight.

Cleveland lost five of the past six games and are in jeopardy of dropping to .500 with two more losses.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Guardians

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, CLEG

Odds for the Reds at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Reds (-105), Guardians (-115)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Guardians

Pitching matchup for June 11, 2025: Nick Lodolo vs. Logan Allen

Reds: Nick Lodolo, (4-4, 3.21 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Guardians: Logan Allen, (3-4, 4.42 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Guardians

The Reds are 6-7 when Nick Lodolo pitches this season

pitches this season The Guardians are 6-6 when Logan Allen pitches this season

pitches this season The Guardians have won 18 of their 33 home games this season

The Under is 7-3 in the Guardians’ last 10 games

The Guardians have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 straight matchups against the Reds

