Tigers at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 28

It’s Monday, April 28 and the Tigers (18-10) are in Houston to take on the Astros (14-13). Jack Flaherty is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Ronel Blanco for Houston.

Houston is coming off a 7-3 win over Kansas City that broke a two-game losing streak that featured zero runs scored. Houston is 8-1 when they score at least five runs compared to 6-12 when they do not. Detroit is coming off a three-game series sweep over Baltimore and riding a four-game winning streak. The Tigers held its opponents to zero runs in two of the last four games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Astros

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Time: 8:10 PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, SCHN2

Odds for the Tigers at the Astros

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Tigers (-115), Astros (-105)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Tigers at Astros

Pitching matchup for April 28, 2025: Jack Flaherty vs. Ronel Blanco

Tigers: Jack Flaherty, (1-2, 2.63 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts Astros: Ronel Blanco, (2-2, 5.01 ERA)

Last outing: Innings 6.2 Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under 8.0 runs between Houston and Detroit:

“While Houston and Detroit are both coming off 7-0 wins yesterday, I’d have to lean the Under between these teams. The Astros offense has been hit or miss over the past week and the Tigers have played low-scoring games all season due to excellent pitching (2.80 ERA, 2nd-best). Houston has seen their pitching succeed with the fourth-best ERA (3.18), so this one is shaping up like a low-scoring affair. I’d look at the Under 8.5 or 8.0 between Detroit and Houston.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Tigers and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Astros at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Astros

The Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 at AL West teams

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Astros and the Tigers have stayed under the Total

The Astros are up 3.58 units on the Run Line in their last 5 at home

