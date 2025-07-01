Tigers at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 1

It’s Tuesday, July 1 and the Tigers (53-32) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (35-49). Jack Flaherty is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Trevor Williams for Washington.

Detroit is coming off a rest day as they beat Minnesota 3-0 on Sunday behind a dominant 13 strikeout performance via Tarik Skubal. The Tigers have won two straight games and five out of the last seven as they enter this road contest.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Nationals

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, MASN2

Odds for the Tigers at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Tigers (-161), Nationals (+135)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Nationals

Pitching matchup for July 1, 2025: Jack Flaherty vs. Trevor Williams

Tigers: Jack Flaherty, (5-9, 4.80 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Nationals: Trevor Williams, (3-9, 5.65 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday's game between the Tigers and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Nationals

The Tigers have a 19-6 record in series openers this season

4 of the Tigers’ last 5 road games have gone over the Total

The Nationals have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.47 units

Detroit is 5-11 on the ML when Jack Flaherty starts this season

starts this season Washington is 6-10 on the ML when Trevor Williams starts this season

