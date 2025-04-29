Twins at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 29

Its Tuesday, April 29 and the Twins (13-16) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (15-13).

Chris Paddack is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Tanner Bibee for Cleveland.

Minnesota took the series opener last night throttling Cleveland, 11-1. Ryan Jeffers picked up a couple of hits and drove in three runs to pace the onslaught.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Guardians

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 6:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: MNNT, CLEG

Odds for the Twins at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Twins (+128), Guardians (-153)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Guardians

Pitching matchup for April 29, 2025: Chris Paddack vs. Tanner Bibee

Twins: Chris Paddack (0-3, 6.45 ERA)

Last outing: 4/24 vs. White Sox - 5IP, 2ER, 5H, 4BB, 5Ks Guardians: Tanner Bibee (2-2, 5.19 ERA)

Last outing: 4/22 vs. Yankees - 6IP, 2ER, 5H, 3BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Guardians

The Twins have won 6 of their last 7 games

The Under is 11-7-2 in Twins’ games against AL teams this season

The Twins have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.45 units

Carlos Correa has hit in 4 straight games (8-15)

has hit in 4 straight games (8-15) Jose Ramirez 5-22 (.227) over his last 6 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Twins and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

