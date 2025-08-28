Yankees at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 28

It’s Thursday, August 28 and the Yankees (73-60) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (48-85). Will Warren is slated to take the mound for New York against Davis Martin for Chicago.

This is the first of a four-game series between the Yankees and White Sox, plus the first of two series remaining this season. New York has won four consecutive games since entering this matchup and are hot at 9-3 in the last 12. On the other hand, Chicago has dropped two straight and nine of the past 13.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at White Sox

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: YES, CHSN

Odds for the Yankees at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Yankees (-195), White Sox (+161)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at White Sox

Pitching matchup for August 28, 2025: Will Warren vs. Davis Martin

Yankees: Will Warren, (7-6, 4.47 ERA)

Last outing: 11.25 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts White Sox: Davis Martin, (5-9, 3.93 ERA)

Last outing: 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at White Sox

New York is 4-0 in the past 4 games and 9-3 in the last 12

Chicago is 0-2 in the past 2 games and 4-9 over the last 13

Trent Grisham has 3 homers in the last 4 games

has 3 homers in the last 4 games Ryan McMahon is hitting .154 in August (10/65)

is hitting .154 in August (10/65) The Over is 4-1 in the Yankees’ last 5 matchups against American League teams

The White Sox have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.65 units

The Yankees have won 6 straight road games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

