76ers vs. Celtics Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 6

It’s Thursday, March 6, and the Philadelphia 76ers (21-40) and Boston Celtics (43-18) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

The 76ers are currently 10-19 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Celtics have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. Boston has won two out of three meetings this season and the past two by 8 and 20 points.

The Celtics are 8-2 in the last 10 games and coming off a win over the Blazers last night. The 76ers are 1-11 in the last 12 games with its lone win coming over the Warriors.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch 76ers vs. Celtics live today

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for 76ers vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: 76ers (+496), Celtics (-699)

Spread: Celtics -14

Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the 76ers an implied team point total of 106.41, and the Celtics 116.19.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s 76ers vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Celtics’ First-Half Team Total Over against the 76ers:

“Boston had 72 first-half points in the last meeting and that’s something we could see again here, I mean Philly is toast and I don’t see a positive future for them the next few seasons unless they absolutely blow up the roster. Boston should probably make quick work of the 76ers, but I’m not in a rush to bet the -13. Had 66 first-half points on Portland last night who’s playing well lately. The total dropped from 225 to 221, so keep an eye on the overall game total as well.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s 76ers & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +13.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers vs. Celtics on Thursday

The Celtics have won 7 of their last 10 home games against teams with losing records

The Under is 4-1 in the 76ers’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The 76ers have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against divisional opponents

