Bucks at Cavaliers predictions: odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for November 17

The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5) and Milwaukee Bucks (8-6) meet on Peacock at 7 PM ET for a battle between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland won the first meeting at home, 118-113, and will look to repeat that success once again at Rocket Arena. After winning four straight games and reaching a 7-3 record, Cleveland has gone 2-2 in the past four games.

The Cavaliers are in the third game of a six-game home stand, while Milwaukee is playing a sandwich spot contest coming off two straight at home and has three more at home following this contest.

Milwaukee has exceeded expectations at 8-6 behind the MVP play of Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Bucks have struggled by alternating wins and losses over the last 10 games, failing to put together a winning streak or losing streak.

Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup and find a potential sweat or two! We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff. Odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to watch the Bucks vs. Cavaliers live

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Time: 7 PM EST

Site: Rocket Arena

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game odds for the Bucks at the Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cavaliers (-298), Bucks (+240)

Spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Total: 235.5

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 121.5 and the Bucks 113.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups for the Bucks and the Cavaliers

Bucks

PG Ryan Rollins

SG AJ Green

SF Kyle Kuzma

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Myles Turner

Cavaliers

PG Donovan Mitchell

SG Sam Merrill

SF Deandre Hunter

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Injuries for the Bucks and the Cavaliers

Bucks

F Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is PROBABLE for Monday’s game

Cavaliers

G Darius Garland (toe) is OUT for Monday’s matchup

G Jaylon Tyson (concussion) is OUT for Monday’s matchup

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Bucks at Cavaliers on Monday.

Milwaukee is 7-7 ATS and 4-2 ATS as an underdog

Milwaukee is 2-1 ATS as a road underdog and 1-2 on the ML

The Bucks are 4-2 to the Over as a underdog and 2-1 to the Under as a road underdog

The Bucks are 8-6 to the Over overall

The Cavaliers are 8-6 to the Over overall

The Cavaliers are 7-6 to the Over as a favorite and 4-3 to the Under as a home favorite

Cleveland is 4-10 ATS, ranking tied third-worst

Cleveland is 1-6 ATS as a home favorite, ranking sixth-worst



Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Bucks to cover and Donovan Mitchell to go Over his points prop:

“Milwaukee covered the first meeting of the season between the two teams, but Cleveland won 118-113. This time, the spread is 7.5 in favor of Cleveland and without Darius Garland, there may be some value there. Milwaukee has exceeded expectations as Giannis Antetokounmpo has played like an MVP, while Cleveland may still be rated as a top-five team in the NBA, but playing like a 8-12 rated squad. I would lean Bucks in picking a side here.

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points in the first meeting going Under his player prop and with Garland out again for this meeting, I would lean the Over this time around. Mitchell has been on fire averaging over 32 points per game in November and scored 28 or more points in four straight games and six out of seven this month.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: Cavaliers ML (low confidence)

Spread: Cavaliers -7.5 (medium confidence)

Total: Under 235.5 (low confidence)

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)

