Bucks vs Heat Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks meet for the first time of the season in a TNT doubleheader.

Miami is 7-7 on the season and playing its second game in eight days. Miami beat Dallas 123-118 in OT on Sunday thanks to a Jimmy Butler dunk that sent the game into OT. Butler scored 33 points and had back-to-back 30-point games for the first time all season.

Milwaukee is 8-9 this year and has four straight wins over Houston, Chicago, Indiana, and Charlotte. Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks in scoring with three straight games of 32 or more points but faces his toughest test against a Miami team that he averages 19.0 career points per game against.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch Bucks @ Heat

● Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

● Time: 7:30 PM ET

● Site: American Airlines Arena

● City: Miami, FL

● TV/Streaming: TNT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Milwaukee @ Miami

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Milwaukee Bucks (+115), Miami Heat (-135)

● Spread: Miami -2 (-110)

● Total: 222.5

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight on weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for Milwaukee and Miami

· Milwaukee Bucks (8-9)

PG Damian Lillard

SG Andre Jackson

SF Taurean Prince

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Brook Lopez

· Miami Heat (7-7)

PG Tyler Herro

SG Duncan Robinson

SF Jimmy Butler

PF Haywood Highsmith

C Bam Adebayo

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks @ Heat

Milwaukee is 6-10-1 ATS this season, ranking tied for seventh-worst.

Miami is 7-7 ATS this season and 2-4 at home, ranking 8th-worst.

Milwaukee is 1-2 ATS as a road underdog and 2-5 ATS as a road team overall, ranking third-worst.

Milwaukee is 10-7 to the Under, ranking fifth-best.

Miami is 8-6 ot the Over this year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored at least 32 points in three straight games.

Jimmy Butler has 30 and 33 points in the last two games.



Notable Player Props for Bucks @ Heat

Highest Point Props

Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 30.5 Points

Damian Lillard O/U 23.5 Points

Tyler Herro O/U 21.5 Points

Jimmy Butler O/U 20.5 Points

Bam Adebayo O/U 17.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 11.5 Points

Bam Adebayo O/U 10.5 Rebounds

Bobby Portis O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Damian Lillard O/U 7.5 Assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 5.5 Assists

Tyler Herro O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Bucks @ Heat

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Miami Heat to go UNDER the first-quarter Team Total of 29.5:

“These teams know each other real well having played each other in the 2022-23 postseason and three teams last year, so I expect a competitive and fun Cup Game between the Bucks and Heat.

I am going Under 29.5 first-quarter points for Miami in this spot. Lately, Miami has struggled in the first quarter with 25.0 1Q PPG in the past five (29th in Offensive Efficiency). Overall, Miami ranks 24th in the NBA with 26.8 first-quarter points per game (22nd in off eff) and 14th with 29.2 at home (14th in off eff).

When they met last year, Miami scored 28, 22, and 40 first-quarter points. The Heat are coming off an OT game and this will be the second game in eight days for Miami, which isn’t always a great equation to fast starts.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Bucks and the Heat:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Miami on the ML (-135)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Miami -2 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total OVER 222.5 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

