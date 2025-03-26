Bucks vs. Nuggets Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 26

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks (40-31) and Denver Nuggets (45-28) are all set to square off from Ball Arena in Denver.

Both the Bucks and the Nuggets have struggled recently. Both are 4-6 in their last 10 games. Much like other teams, they have both been bitten by the injury bug. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damien Lillard, and Nikola Jokic have missed time recently, and both are questionable for this game.

The Bucks are currently 16-19 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Nuggets have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bucks vs. Nuggets live today



Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

9:00PM EST Site: Ball Arena

Ball Arena City: Denver, CO

Game odds for Bucks vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Bucks (+138), Nuggets (-163)

Spread: Nuggets -4

Over/Under: 226 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 112.16, and the Nuggets 114.24.



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Bucks vs. Nuggets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward Giannis Antetokounmpo over 31.5 points…

Thomas: “This is a challenging game to forecast, given the limited information on player availability.

However, we know that Lillard is out indefinitely. That means there’s a slight increase in Kyle Kuzma’s usage. His number is a bit too high for me to take. Antetokounmpo also received a usage boost, and this matchup feels perfect for him. He’s also cleared this number in back-to-back games.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

[UPDATE] Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out tonight

Thomas: “With Antetokounmpo being ruled out tonight, the easiest points pivot is Kyle Kuzma. His number was enticing before the news, and it should get a higher boost after. Take him at over 17.5.”

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Nuggets game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 226.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks vs. Nuggets on Wednesday



The Nuggets have won 15 of their last 20 games when a home favorite

7 of the Nuggets’ last 9 games (78%) have gone over the Total

The Bucks have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games as a road underdog

The Nuggets have won 12 of their last 20 games

