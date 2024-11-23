Bulls vs Grizzlies Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Odds and Trends

Memphis and Chicago meet for the second time this year after a 126-123 shootout in the first meeting.

Chicago enters 7-10 on the season and is 2-3 in the past five games. The Bulls are 2-5 at home this year and are coming off a 136-122 victory over the Hawks last night. Chicago is 1-2 on the second night of back-to-backs this season and has leaned heavily on Zach LaVine, as he’s led the team in scoring in five out of the last seven games.

Memphis is 9-7 on the year but 2-3 over the last five games. Memphis had had off two days entering this matchup, so the Grizzlies have a heavy rest advantage. However, Memphis is 1-3 in the past four road games and dealing with injuries to Ja Morant and Marcus Smart.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Grizzlies @ Bulls

● Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

● Time: 8:10 PM ET

● Site: United Center

● City: Chicago, IL

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Grizzlies @ Bulls

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Memphis Grizzlies (-220), Chicago Bulls (+180)

● Spread: Memphis -5.5 (-110)

● Total: 240.0

Probable starting lineups for Memphis and Chicago

· Memphis Grizzlies (9-7)

PG Scotty Pippen Jr. -- Ja Morant is out

SG Jaylen Wells -- Marcus Smart is out

SF Desmond Bane

PF Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Brandon Clarke

· Chicago Bulls (6-10)

PG Josh Giddey

SG Coby White

SF Zach LaVine

PF Torrey Craig — Patrick Williams is out

C Nikola Vucevic

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies @ Bulls

Chicago is 7-9 ATS this season

Memphis is 10-6 ATS this season, ranking top 10

Memphis is 11-5 to the Over, ranking third-best in the NBA.

Chicago is 9-7 to the Over and 3-3 on the total as the home team.

Memphis is 5-2 to the Over on the road, ranking second-best.

Jaren Jackson scored at least 20 points in eight of the past 10 games.

Desmond Bane scored at least 17 points in 5 out of 9 games.

Zach LaVine scored 20 or more points in 9 out of 13 games.

Nikola Vucevic scored 20 or more points in 6 of the past 11 games.

Notable Player Props for Grizzlies @ Bulls

Highest Point Props

Zach LaVine O/U 23.5 Points

Jaren Jackson Jr. O/U 22.5 Points

Desmond Bane O/U 22.5 Points

Nikola Vucevic O/U 19.5 Points

Coby White O/U 18.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Nikola Vucevic O/U 10.5 Rebounds

Jaren Jackson Jr. O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Josh Giddey O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Desmond Bane O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Brandon Clarke O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Desmond Bane O/U 5.5 Assists

Scotty Pippen Jr. O/U 5.5 Assists

Josh Giddey O/U 5.5 Assists

Coby White O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Grizzlies @ Bulls

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Grizzlies to go Over the First Half Team Total of 60.5 versus the Bulls:

“The Bulls won the first meeting 126-123 and the Grizzlies led at halftime 68-54. This time around, Memphis has a significant rest advantage with two days off and Chicago played and won, 136-122 against Atlanta last night.

Chicago allowed 51, 69, 57, 68, and 77 first-half points over the past five games (64.4 1H PPG), so the defense isn’t exactly stopping much of anyone. These teams only met twice last year and both games stayed Under the total, but I think sparks can fly in this one.

Chicago and Memphis are ranked first and third in the league for pace and are top seven in possessions this year. The Bulls have the 25th-ranked defensive efficiency and 28th over the last five games. I like the Grizzlies to get off to a fast start in the first half and go Over 60.5 points.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Grizzlies and the Bulls:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds confidence in taking Memphis on the ML (-220)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Memphis -5.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 240.5 points

