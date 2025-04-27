Cavaliers vs. Heat Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 28

On Monday, April 28, the Cleveland Cavaliers (64-18) and Miami Heat (37-45) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Cleveland won Game 3 in Miami, 124-87. the largest win of the series and Miami’s worst playoff loss in franchise history. Darius Garland missed Game 3 for Cleveland, his status is questionable, but Jarrett Allen led the way for the Cavs with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Cleveland can close out the series in Miami with a win.

The Cavaliers are currently 30-11 on the road with a point differential of 10, while the Heat have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Heat live today

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: TNT / Tru TV / Max

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Cavaliers (-403), Heat (+313)

Spread: Cavaliers -9

Over/Under: 210 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 108.61, and the Heat 103.91.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Cavaliers vs. Heat game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Cavs 1Q Team Total Over 27.5:

“In Game 3, I lost on the Cavaliers first quarter team total Under 27.5, and it looked great for six minutes, then Cleveland woke up. That loss to Miami was the worst loss by margin they’ve had in playoff history and being down 3-0, I expect Cleveland to go out and establish an early lead to rest as much as possible. The Heat could play this close for a quarter or half, but the motivation to win four straight won’t be there for Miami. I like the Cavs to score 28-plus points in the first 12 minutes.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +9.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 210.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Heat on Monday

The Heat have lost 4 of their last 5 home games

The Over is 12-8 in the Heat’s and the Cavaliers’ last 10 games combined

The Heat are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog

The Heat are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games as an underdog

