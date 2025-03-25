Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for March 25

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers (57-14) and Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) are all set to square off from Moda Center in Portland.

The Cavaliers are first in the Eastern Conference and have a 4.5-game lead on the Boston Celtics. They have won six of their last 10 games.

The Trail Blazers are 12th in the West, and three games out of a play-in spot.

The Cavaliers are currently 27-9 on the road with a point differential of 10, while the Trail Blazers have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers live today



Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Moda Center

Moda Center City: Portland, OR

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Cavaliers (-282), Trail Blazers (+230)

Spread: Cavaliers -7

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 118.08, and the Trail Blazers 114.44.



Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Cleveland Cavaliers -7…

Thomas: “Donovan Mitchell is out for today’s contest, which is why this line is lower than 9.5. The Cavs are 6-0 without Mitchell this season. Only two games were decided by less than seven points.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers on Tuesday



The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 at Western Conference Northwest Division teams

The Over is 20-17 in the Trail Blazers’ home games this season

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

The Trail Blazers are 22-15 ATS at home this season



