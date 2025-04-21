Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds, predictions, recent stats, betting trends, and Best bets for April 21

It’s Monday, April 21, and tonight is Game 2 of the Western Conference series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets from Ball Arena in Denver.

Denver took Game 1, 112-110, in overtime. Nikola Jokic went for 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 12 assists and Russell Westbrook poured in 15 off the bench to lead the home team. James Harden had 32 points and 11 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard chipped in a somewhat quiet 22 for LA.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Clippers vs. Nuggets live today

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: TNT, truTV, MAX

Game odds for Clippers vs. Nuggets

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Clippers (-117), Nuggets (-102)

Spread: Clippers -1

Over/Under: 218 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 109.27, and the Nuggets 108.75.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Clippers vs. Nuggets game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Michael Porter Jr. to have a night: Michael Porter Jr. OVER 12.5 points

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 218.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Nuggets on Monday

The Nuggets have won 9 of their last 11 home games against the Clippers

The Under is 29-24 in the Clippers’ matchups against Western Conference teams this season

The Nuggets are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a home underdog

Ivica Zubac’s coming out party continues as the center scored 21 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in Game 1 for LA

