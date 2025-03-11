Clippers vs. Pelicans Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 11

Los Angeles Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers (35-29) and New Orleans Pelicans (17-48) are all set to square off from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The Clippers are on a three-game winning streak and play against a Pelicans team that have lost their last four games.

The Clippers are currently 13-19 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Pelicans have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Clippers vs. Pelicans live today



Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center City: New Orleans, LA

Game odds for Clippers vs. Pelicans

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Clippers (-269), Pelicans (+219)

Spread: Clippers -6

Over/Under: 223 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 113.69, and the Pelicans 110.56.



Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Clippers vs. Pelicans game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Pelicans game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New Orleans Pelicans on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New Orleans Pelicans at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Pelicans on Tuesday



The Clippers have won 7 of their last 10 games against teams with losing records

The Pelicans’ last 4 home games have stayed under the Total

The Pelicans have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games



