Clippers vs. Suns prediction: Odds, Best bets, game details, recent trends, and stats for January 27

It’s Monday, January 27, and the Los Angeles Clippers (26-19) and the Phoenix Suns (23-21) are all set to square off from Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The Suns have won two in a row overall and four straight at home. They defeated the Wizards 119-109 Saturday. Kevin Duranr led the way with 29 points for Phoenix. The Clippers have won six of their last eight games. They are in a virtual tie with the Lakers for first place in the Pacific Division.

The Clippers are currently 9-11 on the road with a point differential of +3, while the Suns have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Clippers vs. Suns live today

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Footprint Center

Footprint Center City: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Clippers vs. Suns

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Clippers (-113), Suns (-106)

Clippers (-113), Suns (-106) Spread: Clippers -1

Clippers -1 Over/Under: 223 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 111.77, and the Suns 111.24.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Clippers vs. Suns game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Suns game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +1.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 223.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Suns on Monday

The Clippers have won 4 of their last 5 games at Pacific Division teams

The Clippers’ last 3 games versus the Suns have gone OVER the Total

The Suns have covered in their last 3 matchups against Pacific Division outfits

The Suns have won 3 straight games against the Clippers

