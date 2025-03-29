Heat vs. 76ers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 29

It’s Saturday, March 29, and the Miami Heat (32-41) and Philadelphia 76ers (23-50) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Heat are currently 13-22 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the 76ers have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Miami has won both meetings versus Philly this season. This is the third of four scheduled matchups.

Miami has won three straight games after suffering 10 consecutive losses, while Philadelphia lost six straight themselves and nine of the past 10.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Heat vs. 76ers live today

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Heat vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Heat (-299), 76ers (+240)

Spread: Heat -7.5

Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 113.31, and the 76ers 109.4.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Heat vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the 76ers to cover:

“Now that the Miami Heat have won three in a row and beat a team like the Warriors, more people will be inclined to bet them here versus a struggling 76ers team, but the reality of the situation is that these are two of the worst 10 teams in the NBA right now, so giving Philly +7 to +7.5 points is too much. I lean the 76ers to cover and wouldn’t be shocked if they won outright.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. 76ers on Saturday

The Heat have lost 7 of their last 10 games

The Over is 4-1 in the Heat’s last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Heat are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games on the road

