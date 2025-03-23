Hornets vs. Heat Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 23

It’s Sunday, March 23, and the Charlotte Hornets (18-52) and Miami Heat (29-41) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Hornets are currently 7-27 on the road with a point differential of -8, while the Heat have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Miami is 2-1 against Charlotte this season, but lost the previous outing on March 10, 105-102).

Miami has lost 10 straight games, including one to the Hornets in their worst stretch of the season. Charlotte is 1-3 over the last four games and 4-4 in the previous eight games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Hornets vs. Heat live today

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Hornets vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Hornets (+131), Heat (-155)

Spread: Heat -3.5

Over/Under: 212 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 105.24, and the Heat 107.06.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Hornets vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Heat to cover against the Hornets:

“While Miami has lost 10 straight games and playing its worst basketball, you’d have to expect this is a spot they have circled for a win after playing postseason competition over the past few games. Splitting with Charlotte would be a rough outcome in any season for Miami. It’s Miami or pass as Charlotte continues the tank for the worst record.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Heat on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 212.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Heat on Sunday

The Heat are on a 7-game losing streak at home

The Over is 20-14 in the Heat’s home games this season

The Heat have failed to cover the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Hornets have a losing record (1-13) in divisional matchups this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

